Oregon Legislature Crashes Over Climate, Leaving Acrimony

Mar 9, 2020 @ 11:54am
SALEM, Ore. (AP) – A day after Oregon’s legislative session went down in flames, there was plenty of finger-pointing. Some of the bills that died were months in the making, with committee hearings and public testimony, all for naught. Among them was the one that triggered the boycott: A plan to put a price on greenhouse gas emissions and invest funds to transition away from fossil fuels. The Oregonian, the state’s main newspaper, sharply criticized the Republicans. It said voters should decide if Republicans pay the price in coming elections. The House Republican leader blamed Democrats, saying they were unwilling to refer the climate bill to voters.

