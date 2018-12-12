Oregon Lawmakers Plan to Introduce Gun Storage Bill
By Grant McHill
|
Dec 12, 2018 @ 12:31 PM

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – Democrats in the Oregon Legislature plan to introduce a bill in 2019 that would require gun owners to securely store their weapons using locks.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports that gun owners who fail to follow through could be fined as much as $500, or $2,000 if a child gets unauthorized access to the firearm, according to a summary of the proposal released by supporters. They did not include a copy of the actual legislation, which will be introduced by Rep. Barbara Smith Warner, a Portland Democrat and and Sen. James Manning, a Democrat from Eugene.

The session begins in January.

The proposal also would make it easier for shooting victims to sue for damages if the gun owner failed to secure the weapon, report the loss or theft of the gun in a timely manner or supervise a child using the gun.

