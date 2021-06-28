      Weather Alert
Excessive Heat Warning Through Monday

Oregon Lawmakers End The 2021 Session

Jun 28, 2021 @ 6:05am
Courtesy: MGN

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – The Oregon Legislature has adjourned, bringing to a close the 2021 session in which significant renewable energy, police reform, wildfire recovery and racial equity bills were passed. The session which ended Saturday was also marked by COVID-19 scares, tension between majority Democrats and Republicans and the historic expulsion of a lawmaker who let rowdy protesters into the Capitol. On Saturday the Legislature passed House Bill 2021, which would require the state to transition 100% of its electricity generation to clean, renewable sources by 2040. Advocates say that would be the fastest such transition in the country.

Popular Posts
Police Need Tips In An Unsolved Murder
Excessive Heat Warning Through Monday
Oregon Reports Only 78 New COVID-19 Cases, State Now 44,606 First Doses Away From 70 Percent
Washington Man In Critical Condition After Being Shocked While Flying A Kite
Citing Disparity, Portland Police Halt Minor Traffic Stops
Connect With Us Listen To Us On