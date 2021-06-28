Oregon Lawmakers End The 2021 Session

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – The Oregon Legislature has adjourned, bringing to a close the 2021 session in which significant renewable energy, police reform, wildfire recovery and racial equity bills were passed. The session which ended Saturday was also marked by COVID-19 scares, tension between majority Democrats and Republicans and the historic expulsion of a lawmaker who let rowdy protesters into the Capitol. On Saturday the Legislature passed House Bill 2021, which would require the state to transition 100% of its electricity generation to clean, renewable sources by 2040. Advocates say that would be the fastest such transition in the country.