Oregon Lawmakers Delay Session

Jan 14, 2021 @ 5:09pm

SALEM, Ore. (AP) – State lawmakers in Oregon will delay by at least two days much of the substantive work of next week’s beginning of the Legislature because of warnings from law enforcement about the possibility of violent protests.

The Legislature will convene Jan. 19.

But state House and Senate have cancelled floor sessions and committee hearings, and there will be no in-person meetings.

Senate President Peter Courtney, a Democrat from Salem, said the decision was made after consulting with police.

Before a mob of pro-Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol last week, Oregon lawmakers last month saw a violent crowd enter the state Capitol, fight with police and damage the building.

