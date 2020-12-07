Oregon Lawmakers Calling for COVID-19 Relief
?????????????????????????????????????????
After months of debate, a proposed COVID-19 relief bill, could get support from President Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.
This comes as Oregon lawmakers are pitching their solutions to a year of unprecedented crisis.
They’re saying with COVID-19, wildfires, job losses, and emergency unemployment about to run out, 2020 is closing on a dire note for Oregon.
U.S. Representative Peter DeFazio, tried to persuade other lawmakers on the House floor. He said, “This year has already seen the busiest tornado, hurricane, wildfire season on record. The burdens of response and recovery to an unprecedented number of natural disasters are compounding atop a global pandemic.”
U.S. Representative Suzanne Bonamici was on a program MSNBC broadcast live from Portland Sunday. “It’s just a really stressful time for people,” she said.
“We really need the Senate to act. The House has passed bills to help address these problems. We need the Senate to act as well.”
Oregon’s Senators are also chiming in. Jeff Merkley calls it, “An economic crisis that’s a direct result of a failure to control the virus.” He says a robust stimulus bill is urgently needed.
Senator Ron Wyden says Congress knows how to help workers and families, and prevent a looming recession.