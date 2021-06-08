Oregon Lawmaker Removed From Leadership After Texts

An Oregon lawmaker’s removed from his committee leadership, and has to get training, because of an accusation of sexual harassment from a fellow lawmaker.
State House Speaker Tina Kotek says she will remove Representative Brad Witt as chair of the House Agricultural and Natural Resources Committee.
This comes as the Oregon House Conduct Committee unanimously decided Witt must attend coaching and training, because of inappropriate texts to a fellow lawmaker.
The committee decided the democrat violated workplace rules against sexual harassment and creating a hostile work environment with a series of texts to Republican Representative Vikki Breese Iverson, in April. But the committee also found Witt did not intend to create a quid pro quo arrangement in which he would exchange his vote on a bill for a date or sexual favors.