Oregon Landlords Allowed To Raise Rent Almost 15 Percent Starting In January

PORTLAND, Ore. – Landlords in Oregon will be able to raise the rent by 14.6 percent starting in January, “That number is calculated (by the state) as 7 percent plus inflation over the past year. So…7 percent plus 7.6 percent average inflation gets you the 14.6 percent for next year.”

However, State Economist Josh Lehner says not all renters will see that increase, “Overall, market rents don’t tend to increase to these maximums. Overall rents tend to follow income growth.”

The State of Oregon is required to publish the rate by September 30th each year.

Lehner says that the maximum is meant to protect renters, “Really to prevent some de-facto evictions.”