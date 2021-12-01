      Weather Alert

Oregon Labor Commissioner Val Hoyle Throws Hat In Ring To Replace Retiring Congressman DeFazio

Dec 1, 2021 @ 2:54pm

SALEM, Ore. – Oregon Congressman Peter DeFazio announced he’s retiring at the end of this term Wednesday morning.

By Wednesday afternoon, a fellow Democrat already threw her hat in the ring to replace him.

Oregon Labor Commissioner Val Hoyle says she’ll run for her party’s nomination during the next election.

She says nobody can fill DeFazio’s shoes, but she’s determined to try.

TAGS
Congress Labor Commissioner Oregon Peter DeFazio Val Hoyle
Popular Posts
Former Portland Police Chief Charles Moose Has Died
Two Shot Outside Tukwila Mall
New Omicron Variant Stokes World Fears, Triggers Travel Bans
Washington Schools Suffered Big Losses During Pandemic
Scammers Posing As DMV In Phishing Scheme
Connect With Us Listen To Us On