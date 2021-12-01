Oregon Labor Commissioner Val Hoyle Throws Hat In Ring To Replace Retiring Congressman DeFazio

SALEM, Ore. – Oregon Congressman Peter DeFazio announced he’s retiring at the end of this term Wednesday morning.
By Wednesday afternoon, a fellow Democrat already threw her hat in the ring to replace him.
Oregon Labor Commissioner Val Hoyle says she’ll run for her party’s nomination during the next election.
She says nobody can fill DeFazio’s shoes, but she’s determined to try.
Statement from Val Hoyle on Congressman Peter DeFazio’s Retirement and Intention to Run for Congress #orpol pic.twitter.com/zxjiIYcNfc
— Val Hoyle (@ValHoyle) December 1, 2021
Statement from Val Hoyle on Congressman Peter DeFazio’s Retirement and Intention to Run for Congress #orpol pic.twitter.com/zxjiIYcNfc
— Val Hoyle (@ValHoyle) December 1, 2021