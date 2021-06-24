      Weather Alert
Oregon Just Over 35,000 First COVID-19 Vaccination Doses Away From 70 Percent

Jun 24, 2021 @ 4:03pm

PORTLAND, Ore. – Oregon today is just over 35,000 first COVID-19 vaccination doses away from the 70 percent threshold.

The Oregon Health Authority also reports 232 new cases and 1 more virus related death.

Here is the case and death information:

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (1), Benton (2), Clackamas (12), Clatsop (3), Columbia (5), Coos (2), Crook (1), Curry (7), Deschutes (14), Douglas (10), Harney (1), Hood River (1), Jackson (16), Jefferson (3), Josephine (15), Klamath (6), Lake (1), Lane (12), Lincoln (3), Linn (18), Marion (25), Morrow (1), Multnomah (29), Polk (7), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (12), Wasco (1), Washington (19) and Yamhill (4).

Oregon’s 2,760th death is a 77-year-old man from Lane County who tested positive on June 11 and died on June 23 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at Riverbend. He had underlying conditions.

There are 162 Oregonians hospitalized with the virus today.

That’s 7 more than yesterday.

32 patients are in the ICU.

