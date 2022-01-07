      Weather Alert
Flooding Advisories In Effect Due To Heavy Rain

Oregon Issues Hospital Crisis Care Standards As COVID Surges

Jan 7, 2022 @ 3:35pm
Courtesy: MGN

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – Oregon health authorities have published new interim guidelines for hospitals to follow if a surge of COVID-19 patients forces them to activate crisis standards of care.

The policy will be used to help decide which patients get urgent, life-saving care if there aren’t enough hospital beds, staff or critical medical equipment.

The standards are based on similar guidelines developed in Arizona, Massachusetts and Washington amid the pandemic.

The policy replaces a previous one that was criticized by groups that said they discriminated against the elderly, the disabled and those with serious pre-existing illnesses.

TAGS
care crisis hospitals standards
