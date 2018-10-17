Oregon Issues Big Fine to Boardman Dairy

SALEM, Ore. (AP) – Oregon regulators have fined the state’s second-largest dairy more than $187,000 after finding 224 violations of its wastewater permit.

The Statesman Journal reports the state Department of Agriculture announced the fine last week against Lost Valley Farm near Boardman.

The violations that occurred between June 2017 and August 2018 include allowing manure lagoons to overflow, improperly storing dead cows and failing to report spills.

Owner Greg te Velde declined to comment Tuesday. He has until next month to appeal the penalty.

The penalty comes as te Velde faces bankruptcy proceedings, a pending permit revocation and criminal contempt of court charges.

Department spokeswoman Andrea Cantu-Schomus says the penalty amount due will become part of his bankruptcy estate.

—

Information from: Statesman Journal, http://www.statesmanjournal.com