Oregon Introduces 6 New Permits, Fee Increases To Hike, Fish
(AP) – Oregon public land officials have announced visiting and recreational activity costs are expected to increase while new permit systems limit access to large regions of back-country. The new fees and permits to hike, boat, fish and visit lands target low-paying groups to combat overcrowding amid a statewide population increase. Officials say anyone operating a non-motorized boat over 10-feet long in any boatable waterway must purchase a waterway access permit effective New Year’s Day. Officials say the cost of fishing and hunting licenses, adult angling tags and recreational vehicle campsites have also increased.