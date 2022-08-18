Oregon International Air Show Takes To The Skies Over McMinnville

McMINNVILLE, Ore. — The Oregon International Air Show is back in McMinnville this weekend.
The show will feature the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds, the U.S. Air Force F-35 Lightning II Demonstration Team and other military and civilian aircraft.
On Friday, gates at the airport open at noon and close at 5 p.m. Flying will begin at 1 p.m.
On Saturday and Sunday, gates will open at 9 a.m. and flying will begin around 12 p.m. with gates closing at 4:30 p.m.
Prices start between $30-40 for adults ages 12 and up and $10-15 for kids ages 5-11.