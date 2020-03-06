Oregon Insurers Waive Copays, Deductibles For COVID-19 Tests
SALEM, Ore. (AP) – Oregon’s Gov. Kate Brown says the state has reached an agreement with private health insurance companies to waive things such as co-payments, co-insurance and deductibles for Oregonians who undergo testing for COVID-19 at a facility in their insurance network. The agreement also will apply to a vaccine for the virus if and when it becomes available. The state is pursuing the same agreement with self-insured health plans. Brown says Oregon is also seeking clarification from the federal government about exceptions to cost-sharing for Medicare Advantage plans, and health savings account-eligible high-deductible health plans.