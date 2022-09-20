Oregon Humane Society Rescues 38 Dogs, 87 Cats

(Portland, OR) — The Oregon Humane Society is caring for 125 dogs and cats following two separate rescues over the last week. Officials say 38 Alaskan Malamutes were removed from an overwhelmed breeder near Oakridge. A total of 87 cats and kittens were removed from a neglect case in Salem. The cats are part of an ongoing investigation and aren’t available for adoption. The malamutes are receiving medical care and grooming and will be available for adoption in Portland and Salem later this week.