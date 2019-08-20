Oregon Humane Society Offering $500 Reward For Information On Shot Dog
Portland, Ore – The Oregon Humane Society is offering a $500 reward for any information that help them find who shot a dog in the face.
The The dog, who vets have named Bear… was discovered last week by a Family at a camp ground in Clackamas County. She was injured and bloody when the family took her to get emergency treatment. The Family happened to be at Pomontory Park campground on August 11th, to watch a meteor shower when they were approached by the bleeding, injured dog. The family took the dog to get emergency medical treatment.
According to the Oregon Humane Society it appears Bear was shot in the face, she also had a broken jaw and fractured teeth.
Anyone with information on this case is encouraged to call the Oregon Humane Society at 503-802-6707