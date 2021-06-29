Oregon Hospitals See Spike In Heat Related Illnesses

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – The Oregon Health Authority says Oregon hospitals over the weekend saw a sharp increase in the number of people experiencing heat-related illnesses.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reports spokesperson Delia Hernández said 128 people visited Oregon hospitals for heat-related illnesses on Sunday.
That compares with 24 heat-related hospital visits Friday and 56 such visits Saturday.
The heat this weekend broke state records, with Portland reaching a high of 112 degrees on Sunday.
That record was broken again Monday when temperatures reached 113 degrees.
Hernández said the state health authority couldn’t immediately confirm whether anyone had died from the recent heat-related illnesses.