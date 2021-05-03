      Weather Alert

Oregon Holocaust Memorial Defaced By Anti-Semitic Graffiti

May 3, 2021 @ 3:00pm

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – The Oregon Holocaust Memorial in Portland has been defaced by anti-Semitic graffiti.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reported Monday that the vandalism, which includes spray-painted swastikas, was discovered late Sunday on the memorial in the city’s Washington Park.

The Portland Police Bureau is investigating.

The memorial was dedicated in 2004 and includes the engraved names of people who died in the camps, as well as their surviving relatives who live in Oregon and southwest Washington.

