Oregon Hits 75 Deaths Due To COVID-19
PORTLAND, Ore. – With 1 new reported death Monday, Oregon has now hit 75 deaths due to COVID-19.
The State also announcing 47 new positive cases, bringing the total tally to 1956 positive tests.
38,089 people have tested negative.
55 percent of the positive tests are women, while 49 percent of people identity as white.
About 17 percent of positive tests are people who work in the health care industry.
303 people remain hospitalized today and 35 people are on ventilators.
Oregon has 797 ventilators available.
The new COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Benton (1), Clackamas (10), Douglas (1), Klamath (1), Lincoln (1), Linn (2), Marion (13), Multnomah (6), Polk (1), Umatilla (1), Washington (9), and Yamhill (1).