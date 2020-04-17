Oregon Hits 70 COVID-19 Deaths
PORTLAND, Ore. – Oregon has now hit 70 deaths from COVID-19, with SIX more reported Friday.
The State also announcing 49 more positive tests, bringing the total to 1785.
34,536 have now tested negative.
Of the positive tests, 55 percent are women.
49 percent of positive tests are people who identify as white.
22 Percent identify as Hispanic.
And 17 percent are health care workers.
301 people are currently hospitalized, with 41 of those people using a ventilator.
The state now has 800 ventilators available.
The new COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Clackamas (3), Deschutes (2), Jackson (1), Lane (1), Linn (3), Marion (8), Multnomah (19), Polk (1), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (1), Washington (7), and Yamhill (2) .