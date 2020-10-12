Oregon Historical Society, Roosevelt, Lincoln Statues Vandalized
PORTLAND, Ore. — Massive piles of glass were being cleaned up outside the Oregon Historical Society on Monday morning after a group that converged on the South Park Blocks acted out on Indigenous Peoples Day of Rage, shattering large windows and the glass door.
The statue of Theodore Roosevelt was pushed off its pedestal and spray painted red. It remained lying on the ground on its side when we stopped by.
Another statue of Abraham Lincoln was knocked to the ground by Portland State University.
A quilt created by African American women in 1976 was stolen from the lobby. Police found it several blocks away and returned it. Executive Director Kerry Tymchuck says the quilt is in good shape and just needs to be cleaned.
A homeless man wrote a note to the Historical Society on a napkin and placed a dollar bill with it: “Hello, I’m homeless so I don’t have much to give to you, just some of my bottle collecting money. But I saw your windows got broken and I wanted to help. You once gave me a free tour before the pandemic, so this is a thank you. Love, Oscar.”