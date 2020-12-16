Oregon Health Officials Address COVID-19 Vaccinations
SALEM, Ore. — Oregon Governor Kate Brown on Wednesday morning addressed the first vaccinations administered in the state.
She was joined Oregon Health Authority Director Patrick Allen and frontline healthcare workers from Legacy Health and Oregon Health & Science University in Portland, and St. Alphonsus Medical Center in Ontario, the first hospitals in the state to receive doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.
“This is the moment we have all been waiting for. We kick off this historic vaccine campaign in Oregon with our health care workers, who have been our first line of defense against COVID-19. Today they received the first vaccinations in our state. These heroes have poured everything they have into this fight. And to all our health care workers, we thank you,” said Governor Brown.
She added: “With these vaccinations, we finally can begin the long, steady process of turning the tide on the pandemic. But until we can achieve community levels of immunity, we all must stay the course and continue to practice the safety measures we know can make an impact and stop the spread of this virus. I am so grateful to the majority of Oregonians who are following the recommendations of our public health experts by physically distancing, wearing a mask and limiting gatherings.”