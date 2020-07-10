Oregon Health Authority Says Limit Indoor Social Gatherings To 10 Or Less
SALEM, Ore. (AP) – Oregon health officials urged people to limit indoor social gatherings to fewer than 10 people during the next three weeks as coronavirus cases in the state surge and reveal a “troubling” trend of exponential growth.
New projections by the Oregon Health Authority predict that if transmission of COVID-19 continues at the current pace, the estimated number of new daily, confirmed infections could reach anywhere from 1,100 to 3,600.
The case count on Friday increased 275 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases, bringing the total cases statewide to 11,454.
There have been at least 232 deaths.