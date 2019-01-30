Oregon Health Authority Says $42M In Over Payments Recovered

SALEM, Ore. (AP) – Oregon Health Authority officials say they have recovered approximately $42 million the agency overpaid to organizations that coordinate Medicaid benefits for approximately 1 million Oregonians.

Officials repaid the money owed to the federal government, Health Authority spokesman Robb Cowie said, the Salem Statesman Journal reported Tuesday.

This comes after a Senate Republican from Keizer revealed a proposal Monday for the state to demand the money back. State Sen. Kim Thatcher’s legislative proposal would require the Health Authority to recover all overpayments to coordinated care organizations within 60 days of the bill’s passage.

Thatcher’s spokesman, Jonathan Lockwood, said Tuesday they want more answers from OHA regarding when and whether the bills were paid back before deciding whether to proceed with Thatcher’s legislative concept.