Oregon Health Authority Reports 412 New COVID-19 Cases Saturday, 1 New Death
The Oregon Health Authority reported 412 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on Saturday, raising the state total to 23,018.
The health agency also reported 1 new death, raising the state’s death toll to 386.
According to a press release sent out by the agency, “The new cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (1), Benton (4), Clackamas (38), Clatsop (2), Columbia (3), Crook (1), Curry (2), Deschutes (10), Douglas (1), Hood River (1), Jackson (6), Jefferson (12), Josephine (2), Klamath (2), Lane (6), Lincoln (6), Linn (13), Malheur (25), Marion (75), Morrow (8), Multnomah (79), Polk (6), Umatilla (36), Union (1), Wallowa (1), Wasco (2), Washington (56), Yamhill (13)”