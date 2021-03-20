Oregon Health Authority Reports 339 New COVID-19 Cases Saturday
Portland, Ore. — Saturday the Oregon Health Authority reported 339 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases along with 5 new deaths related to the virus.
The OHA reports the state’s death toll related to COVID-19 at 2,362 and the total number of infections as 161,320.
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (1), Benton (15), Clackamas (39), Clatsop (5), Columbia (1), Coos (16), Crook (2), Curry (6), Deschutes (4), Douglas (11), Hood River (1), Jackson (31), Jefferson (1), Josephine (25), Klamath (3), Lane (18), Lincoln (3), Linn (16), Malheur (3), Marion (32), Multnomah (51), Polk (1), Tillamook (3), Umatilla (7), Union (3), Wasco (1), Washington (38), Yamhill (2).
Oregon’s 2,358th COVID-19 death is a 78-year-old woman in Lane County who tested positive Feb. 19 and died March 3 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,359th COVID-19 death is a 75-year-old man in Coos County who tested positive March 17 and died March 18 at Bay Area Hospital. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 2,360th COVID-19 death is a 94-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive Feb. 4 and died Feb. 11 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,361st COVID-19 death is a 70-year-old man in Yamhill County who tested positive Feb. 4 and died March 11 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,362nd COVID-19 death is a 77-year-old woman in Columbia County who tested positive Feb. 25 and died March 8 at PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.