Oregon Health Authority reports 292 COVID-19 Cases Sunday, 0 deaths
The Oregon Health Authority reported 292 confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on Sunday.
The numbers bring that state total number of cases to 155,597.
OHA reported no new deaths on Sunday.
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (1), Benton (7), Clackamas (26), Columbia (4), Coos (10), Curry (3), Deschutes (6), Douglas (11), Grant (1), Hood River (1), Jackson (21), Jefferson (3), Josephine (3), Klamath (2), Lake (1), Lane (36), Lincoln (1), Linn (4), Malheur (1), Marion (52), Morrow (2), Multnomah (25), Polk (11), Umatilla (8), Washington (42), Yamhill (10).