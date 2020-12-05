Oregon Health Authority Reports 1847 COVID-19 Cases, 24 New Deaths
The Oregon Health Authority reported 1847 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, raising the state’s total number of cases to 83,243.
The agency also reported 24 new deaths, raising the state’s death toll to 1,027.
According to a press release sent out by OHA, “The new cases are in the following counties: Baker (9), Benton (21), Clackamas (80), Clatsop (7), Columbia (25), Coos (18), Crook (14), Curry (1), Deschutes (78), Douglas (23), Harney (2), Hood River (14), Jackson (86), Jefferson (20), Josephine (34), Klamath (84), Lake (4), Lane (135), Lincoln (11), Linn (62), Malheur (43), Marion (193), Morrow (8), Multnomah (400), Polk (33), Tillamook (6), Umatilla (47), Union (11), Wasco (27), Washington (312), Wheeler (1), and Yamhill (38).”