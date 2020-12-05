      Weather Alert

Oregon Health Authority Reports 1847 COVID-19 Cases, 24 New Deaths

Dec 5, 2020 @ 2:49pm

The Oregon Health Authority reported 1847 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, raising the state’s total number of cases to  83,243.

The agency also reported 24 new deaths, raising the state’s death toll to 1,027.

According to a press release sent out by OHA, “The new cases are in the following counties: Baker (9), Benton (21), Clackamas (80), Clatsop (7), Columbia (25), Coos (18), Crook (14), Curry (1), Deschutes (78), Douglas (23), Harney (2), Hood River (14), Jackson (86), Jefferson (20), Josephine (34), Klamath (84), Lake (4), Lane (135), Lincoln (11), Linn (62), Malheur (43), Marion (193), Morrow (8), Multnomah (400), Polk (33), Tillamook (6), Umatilla (47), Union (11), Wasco (27), Washington (312), Wheeler (1), and Yamhill (38).”

 

 

 

Popular Posts
Wife Of Candidate For Oregon Governor Hit And Killed In Salem
A Lost Couple Is Found By Skamania Deputies
Oregon City Asks For Public's Help
Chinook Winds Casino Closes Temporarily Due To Statewide COVID Surge
Dozens Of Bullets Fired In Two Shootings On Southeast 136th Avenue