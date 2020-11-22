Oregon Health Authority Reports 1517 COVID-9 Cases Sunday, 1 New Death
The Oregon Health Authority reported 1517 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 on Sunday.
That brings the state total number of cases to 65,170.
The organization also reports more death, raising the state death toll to 820.
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Benton (7), Clackamas (207), Clatsop (7), Columbia (8), Coos (9), Crook (6), Deschutes (38), Douglas (12), Grant (15), Hood River (6), Jackson (55), Jefferson (8), Josephine (14), Klamath (53), Lake (6), Lane (64), Lincoln (1), Linn (27), Malheur (16), Marion (183), Morrow (7), Multnomah (516), Polk (26), Umatilla (47), Union (5), Wasco (11), Washington (128), and Yamhill (35).