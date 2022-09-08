Oregon Health Authority Releases COVID-19 Year In Review Report

PORTLAND, Ore. – The Oregon Health Authority Thursday released its COVID-19 Year in Review Report for 2021.

There were almost 322,000 cases of the virus reported to the OHA last year.

Of those cases, about 5 percent of people were hospitalized and about 1 percent died.

People 80 and older were most like to be hospitalized and most likely to die.

The OHA says the virus disproportionately impacted communities of color.

–BIWEEKLY REPORT RELEASED–

The Oregon Health Authority’s bi-weekly COVID-19 report released Thursday shows a decrease in cases, hospitalizations, and deaths.

Between August 21st and September 3rd, cases declined almost 26 percent.

The state’s test positivity rate also dropped to 10.6 percent.

There are currently 167 active outbreaks.