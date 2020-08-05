      Weather Alert

Oregon Health Authority Officially Announces Three Workplace Outbreaks

Aug 5, 2020 @ 2:22pm

PORTLAND, Ore. – The Oregon Health Authority Wednesday officially announced three workplace outbreaks.

One of the outbreaks is at the OR1 Construction Site in Mulnomtah County.

20 people linked to the site have tested positive.

Another outbreak is at Walmart in Umatilla County.

At least 27 people have tested positive.

And the 3rd outbreak is at the Lam Weston facilities in Boardman.

At least 21 people at the West location have tested positive, 31 people at the East location have the virus, and 22 people at the Packing Center have positive tests.

TAGS
Coronavirus Covid-19 Oregon
Popular Posts
Markley, Van Camp & Robbins Show Podcast
Ceiling Collapse At Portland Art Museum
Ground Zero With Clyde Lewis Podcast
Two Suspicious Deaths Near Mt. Hood
New Recommendations For Oregon Schools After Student Tests Positive In Hillsboro