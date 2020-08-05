Oregon Health Authority Officially Announces Three Workplace Outbreaks
PORTLAND, Ore. – The Oregon Health Authority Wednesday officially announced three workplace outbreaks.
One of the outbreaks is at the OR1 Construction Site in Mulnomtah County.
20 people linked to the site have tested positive.
Another outbreak is at Walmart in Umatilla County.
At least 27 people have tested positive.
And the 3rd outbreak is at the Lam Weston facilities in Boardman.
At least 21 people at the West location have tested positive, 31 people at the East location have the virus, and 22 people at the Packing Center have positive tests.