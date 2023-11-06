Oregon Health Authority Has New Director

SALEM, Ore. – Oregon has a new director of the Oregon Health Authority.

Governor Tina Kotek has appointed Dr. Sejal Hathi to lead the agency.

Most recently, she’s served as New Jersey’s deputy health commissioner for public health services and designated state health officer.

Before that, she served for two years as the White House’s Senior Policy Advisory for Public Health.

“The Oregon Health Authority has a critical role in ensuring equitable access to health care in Oregon and for stewarding our behavioral and public health systems in every part of the state,” Governor Kotek said. “This work must be carried out with transparency, accountability, urgency, and an infallible commitment to customer service. Dr. Hathi brings a rare combination of extraordinary qualifications to this role – from frontline experience as a physician, to shaping policy in the White House, to founding two non-profits focused on women and girls leadership. I am grateful she is bringing her experience and talent to serve Oregonians.”

Incoming Director Hathi’s first day is January 6th.

“I’m both excited and humbled to be a part of the ground-breaking advances in health care access that are happening in Oregon,” Dr. Hathi said. “At the national level, all eyes are on Oregon and the steps this state is taking to expand health coverage and tackle root cause issues, such as the social determinants of health. I look forward to continuing this proud tradition and working with the team to make every community in the state a healthier place to live.”

She replaces interim director Dave Baden.

Baden will continue at the OHA in a deputy director role.