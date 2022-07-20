      Weather Alert

Oregon Health Authority Gives Double Virus Update

Jul 20, 2022 @ 1:15pm

PORTLAND, Ore. – The Oregon Health Authority on Wednesday gave an update on both COVID-19 and Monkeypox.

First, State Epidemiologist Dr. Dean Sidelinger announced that while cases are leveling off in Oregon, hospitalizations remain high, “Likely driven by infections linked to the predominance of BA.4 and now BA.5…OHA also believes that B.A. 5 has gained predominance here in Oregon.”

He also warned that the OHA doesn’t no the true extent of the virus in Oregon because many people test positive at home and don’t report infections.

Dr. Sidelinger also announced Oregon now has 32 cases of Monkeypox, “Many of the infections are from skin to skin contact, particularly during sexual activity…Many of the infections in the current outbreak are men who have sex with men.”

