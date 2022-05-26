      Weather Alert

Oregon Health Authority Announces Timeline For Behavioral Health Funding

May 26, 2022 @ 4:10pm

(Portland, OR) — The Oregon Health Authority announced plans to distribute 517-million dollars to improve behavioral health services.

One-hundred-thirty-two million dollars in one-time grants will be used to stabilize the behavioral health workforce.

One-hundred-fifty-five million dollars will go toward behavioral health care rate increases.

Two-hundred-thirty million dollars will fund supportive housing and residential treatment programs.

These funds are separate from Measure 110 funding that was approved by voters.

