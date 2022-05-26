Oregon Health Authority Announces Timeline For Behavioral Health Funding

(Portland, OR) — The Oregon Health Authority announced plans to distribute 517-million dollars to improve behavioral health services.
One-hundred-thirty-two million dollars in one-time grants will be used to stabilize the behavioral health workforce.
One-hundred-fifty-five million dollars will go toward behavioral health care rate increases.
Two-hundred-thirty million dollars will fund supportive housing and residential treatment programs.
These funds are separate from Measure 110 funding that was approved by voters.