Oregon Health Authority Recommends New COVID-19 Boosters

PORTLAND, Ore. – The Oregon Health Authority shared some good news about the pandemic and the latest on the new boosters at a media briefing Wednesday.

The agency says case counts and hospitalizations have been dropping steadily.

And it’s hoped the new booster will prevent a surge from the waning effectiveness of the last one.

State Epidemiologist Dr. Dean Sidelinger says the new bivalent boosters have shown great results in protecting people from the latest variants of COVID-19.

He says the vaccines are becoming available across the state right now.