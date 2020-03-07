Oregon Has Four New Cases of Coronavirus
PORTLAND, Ore. — There are four new presumed cases of Coronavirus in Oregon. The state public health laboratory ran tests on 22 people Friday and four came back positive.
The patients are residents of Washington, Jackson and Klamath counties. Officials are moving quickly to contact people who may have been exposed. Three of the new cases are travel-related and the other had contact with one of the previous patients.
This makes seven cases of Coronavirus in Oregon.