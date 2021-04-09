Oregon has 4th Lowest Number of COVID-19 Cases Per 100,000
The Oregon Health Authority says the state’s number of COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people is the fourth-lowest in the country.
Since the pandemic began, the state has counted more than 167,000 cases. Oregon has reported 3,962 cases for every 100,000 residents.
The number of vaccinations given each day has been growing. O.H.A. Director Patrick Allen says there were three days last week, when 40,000 shots or more were given each day.
Sixty thousand doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine arrived this week in Oregon for state vaccinations and another 60,000 for pharmacies taking part in the federal program. Another roughly 100,000 doses of Pfizer and Moderna vaccine also arrived.
But Allen is warning lawmakers, the Johnson & Johnson supply next week drops to 8,000. The week after, its only 2,000 doses.
“That’s a big hit to our supply when a lot of Oregonians either have been made eligible or will become eligible on the 19th,” Allen said.
State epidemiologist Dr. Dean Sidelinger also warned that transmission rates of the virus have been rising since the middle of March.
He says, “Cases will grow over the near future unless we change our activities or change our policies to change our activities.”