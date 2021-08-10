Oregon Governor To Reinstate Indoor Mask Mandate

Salem, Ore. — Oregon Governor Kate Brown on Wednesday will announce the reinstatement of a state wide indoor mask mandate in an effort to combat COVID-19.
Tuesday the Governors office issued a press release with this statement:
“The latest science is clear: although unvaccinated individuals are more likely to contract the disease, both vaccinated and unvaccinated people can spread the Delta variant. Masks are a simple and effective way to make sure you are not unknowingly infecting your friends, family members, neighbors, and colleagues. After a year and a half of this pandemic, I know Oregonians are tired of health and safety restrictions. This new mask requirement will not last forever, but it is a measure that can save lives right now. It will help to protect all of us, including people who are immunocompromised, and our children under 12 who are not yet eligible to get vaccinated. Masks are a simple and effective tool that will keep our schools, businesses, and communities open.”
The Governor will also announce on Wednesday that all State of Oregon Executive Branch employees are required to be vaccinated by October 18th.