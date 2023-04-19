KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

Oregon Governor Tina Kotek Marks 100 Days In Office

April 19, 2023 2:03PM PDT
Governor Tina Kotek

Salem, Ore. — Oregon Governor Tina Kotek says during her first 100 days in office progress has been made on her top three priorities: homelessness, mental health and addiction, and literacy. The legislature passed a bill to fund homelessness actions this year and she wants lawmakers to pass other bills to spend $1.3 billion on affordable housing and homeless issues.  She says progress is being made on the Early Literacy Success Initiative that has bipartisan support to develop students’ reading and writing skills. A bill in the Oregon House would spend $120 million on revamping reading curriculum state wide, a number some republican lawmakers have said needs to be larger.

Governor Kotek on Wednesday advocated for spending more money and forgoing a 600 million dollar payment to the State’s rainy day fund.

