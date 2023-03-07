Oregon Governor Tina Kotek Appoints New OHA Interim Director

SALEM, Ore. – Oregon Governor Tina Kotek has appointed a new Interim Director of the Oregon Health Authority.

Dave Baden is currently the OHA’s Chief Financial Officer.

His first day is March 17th, the same day current Interim Director James Schroeder is stepping down.

“Interim Director Baden has a track record of getting things done and leading with transparency,” Governor Tina Kotek said. “I am grateful he’s agreed to take on this position at a critical time for Oregon.”

The Governor last week announced she’s conducting a search for the next permanent director.