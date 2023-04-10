Oregon Governor Releases Funding And Specific Local Goals For Homelessness State Of Emergency

Tina Kotek, center, was accompanied by her wife Aimee Wilson, right, as Kotek was sworn in as Oregon governor at the state Capitol building in Salem, Ore., on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023. (Dave Killen/The Oregonian via AP, Pool)

Salem, Ore. — Oregon Governor Tina Kotek has announced how much funding each region within the state’s homelessness state of emergency will receive from the state, as well as the specific outcomes local communities are expected to achieve with the emergency dollars. The funding amounts are based on many factors, including the appropriation made available by the legislature, detailed plans that local communities submitted, and a detailed formula developed by Oregon Housing and Community Services.

On her first full day in office, the Governor declared a homelessness state of emergency and urged the legislature to pass an early investment package to meet specific goals in reducing unsheltered homelessness by January 10, 2024.

“Oregonians are demanding urgent action and accountability. That’s why this emergency funding is tied to specific, local action plans that will reduce unsheltered homelessness,” Governor Tina Kotek said. “The state will continue to provide technical assistance and partner with local communities to make sure this money makes a difference on the ground.”

The emergency funding is tied to specific, local action plans that will reduce unsheltered homelessness. The following funding amounts have been announced:

Portland/Gresham/Multnomah County: $18.2 million to rehouse 275 households and create 138 shelter beds

Eugene/Springfield/Lane County: $15.5 million to rehouse 247 households and create 230 shelter beds

Central Oregon: $13.9 million to rehouse 161 households and create 111 shelter beds

Salem/Marion, Polk Counties: $10.4 million to rehouse 158 households and create 79 shelter beds

Medford, Ashland/Jackson County: $8.8 million to rehouse 133 households and create 67 shelter beds

Hillsboro/Beaverton/Washington County: $8.0 million to rehouse 121 households and create 61 shelter beds

Clackamas County: $4.4 million to rehouse 130 households.

House Bill 5019 appropriated $85.2 million for local homelessness emergency plans. Oregon Housing and Community Services (OHCS) will reserve $3 million to ensure the goals of the emergency order are achieved. An additional $3 million will be used for a statewide landlord incentive, available to landlords participating in local rehousing efforts. The requests from all regions within the emergency order totaled $98.8 million, so there were not enough funds to provide each region with its full funding request.

In addition, the early funding package included $33.6 million to help prevent homelessness for an estimated 8,750 households. This funding will be distributed statewide through existing eviction prevention programs.

Recognizing that unsheltered homelessness impacts communities in every part of Oregon, the legislature also approved $26 million to address homelessness in the counties that do not meet the threshold of the emergency order.

The Governor’s Office reviewed the Community Plans and funding requests to ensure that each region has the resources and technical assistance they need to meet specific goals to reduce unsheltered homelessness in their community. OHCS is sending each region an announcement of its funding amount today and will include an updated timeline for finalizing grant agreements with the goal of funding being available to communities by April 28, 2023.

“I want to thank everyone who has stepped up to help move this work forward – including staff at the state and local level who have been working diligently to make sure we have solid plans to quickly distribute these emergency funds,” Governor Kotek said. “This alone won’t solve this crisis, but it is a significant down payment on our efforts. It will build the new, outcomes-oriented infrastructure we need to address homelessness heading into next year.”