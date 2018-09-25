Oregon Governor Race Most Expensive Yet

BEND, Ore. (AP) – The 2018 race for governor is the most expensive in Oregon history, and there’s still six weeks until the books will be closed.

The Bulletin newspaper in Bend reports that Gov. Kate Brown has raised about $11.3 million. Her Republican opponent, state Rep. Knute Buehler, R-Bend, has raised about $7.4 million, according to state campaign finance reports filed through Monday

The record total of about $18.7 million tops the $17.7 million raised and spent in the 2010 governor’s race won by Democrat John Kitzhaber over Republican Chris Dudley.