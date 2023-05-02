Oregon Governor Puts Pause On Tolls

Salem, Ore. — Oregon Governor Tina Kotek has announced that toll collections on the Abernethy and Tualatin bridges will be paused through 2026. This comes after residents near the I-205 construction projects expressed concerns that the Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) is not considering the impact tolls could have on secondary roads.

To address these concerns, Oregon legislative leaders have created a Special Subcommittee on Transportation Planning. The Subcommittee will oversee and monitor ODOT’s plans to mitigate any negative effects of tolling on vulnerable communities. This includes working with ODOT to ensure that tolls do not lead to increased traffic on secondary roads and that tolling revenues are reinvested into communities impacted by the tolls.

With toll collections paused until 2026, the Subcommittee will have time to review and provide recommendations for tolling implementation. The Subcommittee’s creation signals a commitment to ensuring that transportation planning in Oregon is equitable and inclusive.