Oregon Governor Orders Businesses Shut Down During Two to Four Week Freeze
Portland, Ore. — Friday, Oregon Governor Kate Brown announced a state wide “Two Week Freeze” she says is to stop rapid spread of COVID-19.
Governor Brown says the two week freeze will start November 18th and last until December 2nd.
Individuals should start to be in compliance now. Given the data and modeling they are seeing, it may take longer than two weeks to flatten the curve and slow the spread of the virus. There are some covid-19 hotspot counties that are likely to stay in the freeze for longer than two weeks. Multnomah County will be in the freeze for at least four weeks. The Governor says be prepared.
The Two-Week Freeze measures include:
· Limiting social get-togethers (indoors and outdoors) to no more than six people, total, from no more than two households.
· Limiting faith based organizations to a maximum of 25 people indoors or 50 people outdoors.
· Limiting restaurants and bars to take-out only.
· Closing gyms and fitness organizations.
· Closing indoor recreational facilities, museums, indoor entertainment activities, and indoor pools and sports courts.
· Closing outdoor recreational facilities, zoos, gardens, aquariums, outdoor entertainment activities, and outdoor pools.
· Limiting grocery stores and pharmacies to a maximum of 75% capacity and encouraging curbside pick-up.
· Limiting retail stores and retail malls (indoor and outdoor) to a maximum of 75% capacity and encouraging curbside pick-up.
· Closing venues (that host or facilitate indoor or outdoor events).
· Requiring all businesses to mandate work-from-home to the greatest extent possible and closing offices to the public.
· Prohibiting indoor visiting in long-term care facilities.
According to the Governor’s Press Office, The Two-Week Freeze does not apply to or change current health and safety protocols for personal services (such as barber shops, hair salons, and non-medical massage therapy), congregate homeless sheltering, outdoor recreation and sports, youth programs, childcare, K-12 schools, K-12 sports currently allowed, current Division 1 and professional athletics exemptions, and higher education — all of which can continue operating under previous guidance issued by the Oregon Health Authority.