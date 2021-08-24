Oregon Governor Ordering Outdoor Mask Requirement

(Salem, OR) — A mask requirement is returning to outdoor events in Oregon starting this Friday. Governor Kate Brown says the increase in COVID-19 cases due to the Delta variant makes wearing masks in outdoor crowded settings critical to stopping spread of the virus. Health officials say you should also wear masks in private outdoor settings when physical distancing isn’t possible. The rule does not apply to children younger than five, people who are eating, drinking, or sleeping, or people taking part in competitive sports. It also doesn’t apply to people delivering a speech or performing.