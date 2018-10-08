Oregon Governor Kate Brown – Misuse of Public Funds, Conflicts of Interest, “Graft” & “Corruption”
By Carl Sundberg
|
Oct 8, 2018 @ 1:00 PM

(Oregon) Project Veritas Action Fund has released undercover video which exposes widespread mismanagement and possible campaign law violations associated with Governor Kate Brown. The undercover report features a former campaign manager for Brown, Michael Kolenc, candidly revealing the governor’s misdeeds both in running her last campaign and in governing the state of Oregon. Lars spoke with Project Veritas Founder James O’Keefe about the video today. The sting video and the interview is below.

