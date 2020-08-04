Oregon Governor Gets A New Health Policy Advisor
Governor Kate Brown today announced the appointment of Linda Roman as Health Policy Advisor, effective immediately. Roman will be a key member of the Governor’s pandemic response team.
She will also oversee health-related policy and budget issues, and provide oversight of the Oregon Health Authority, Department of Consumer & Business Services’ Health Insurance Division, and the Oregon Health Policy Board.
She will be the Governors primary liaison with hospitals and health systems, local public health, and legislators to promote the Governor’s health care agenda.
Roman joined the Governor’s Office in March 2018.
Linda Roman