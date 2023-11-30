Oregon Governor Establishes AI Advisory Council

Salem, Ore. — Governor Tina Kotek has announced the formation of the Oregon State Government AI Advisory Council in response to the increasing role of generative artificial intelligence in society. The council aims to develop recommendations for the ethical and effective utilization of AI across state government.

Governor Kotek emphasized the importance of addressing questions related to ethics, privacy, equity, security, and social change in the rapidly evolving technological landscape. The council is tasked with providing a recommended action plan framework to the Governor’s Office within six months of its first convening and a final recommended action plan within 12 months.

The action plan will focus on maximizing the potential benefits of AI while ensuring thoughtful governance and standards to mitigate risks related to privacy, ethics, and equity. The goal is to establish clear usage policies outlining the acceptable use of AI tools, promoting transparency, diversity, equity, and inclusion, and safeguarding personally identifiable information and other sensitive data.

The Council, chaired by the Oregon State Chief Information Officer, will consist of no more than 15 members committed to data ethics and data equity. Membership includes representatives from the Governor’s Racial Justice Council, the Department of Administrative Services Cultural Change Officer, an additional agency representative appointed by the Governor, and up to eight additional members appointed by the Governor.

The President of the Senate and the Speaker of the House will each appoint a member from their respective chambers. The Council’s full membership and meeting times will be announced at a later date.

The establishment of the Council follows the publication of the Blueprint for an AI Bill of Rights by the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy last year, emphasizing the need for ethical and equitable principles in the adoption of artificial intelligence. The Council’s creation is outlined in Executive Order 23-26