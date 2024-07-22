Oregon Governor Endorses Kamala Harris

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks from the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Monday, July 22, 2024, during an event with NCAA college athletes. This is her first public appearance since President Joe Biden endorsed her to be the next presidential nominee of the Democratic Party. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Portland, Ore. – Oregon Governor Tina Kotek today endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris for President. The Governor says VP Harris is tough, smart, and ready to unite the country.

Democratic leaders in Washington State are heaping praise on President Biden for his decision yesterday to not run for reelection. Governor Jay Inslee says the president put his country first by not seeking reelection. Congressman Adam Smith — the top Democrat on the House Armed Services Committee who joined the chorus of lawmakers calling on the president to end his reelection bid — thanked Mister Biden for his more than half-century of service as a dedicated public servant. And Senator Maria Cantwell credited the president with legislative victories in Social Security, infrastructure and cutting Medicare and Medicaid costs.