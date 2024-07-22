KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

Oregon Governor Endorses Kamala Harris

July 22, 2024 12:13PM PDT
Share
Oregon Governor Endorses Kamala Harris
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks from the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Monday, July 22, 2024, during an event with NCAA college athletes. This is her first public appearance since President Joe Biden endorsed her to be the next presidential nominee of the Democratic Party. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Portland, Ore. – Oregon Governor Tina Kotek today endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris for President. The Governor says VP Harris is tough, smart, and ready to unite the country.

Democratic leaders in Washington State are heaping praise on President Biden for his decision yesterday to not run for reelection. Governor Jay Inslee says the president put his country first by not seeking reelection. Congressman Adam Smith — the top Democrat on the House Armed Services Committee who joined the chorus of lawmakers calling on the president to end his reelection bid — thanked Mister Biden for his more than half-century of service as a dedicated public servant. And Senator Maria Cantwell credited the president with legislative victories in Social Security, infrastructure and cutting Medicare and Medicaid costs.

Popular Posts

1

Criminal Alien of the Week Report July, 11 2024
2

Wildfires Scorch Oregon Including Larch Creek Fire
3

I-84 Reopens After Graffiti Cleanup
4

Alec Baldwin weeps in court when judge announces involuntary manslaughter case dismissed mid-trial
5

What we know about the 20-year-old man who tried to assassinate Donald Trump