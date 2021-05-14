Oregon Governor Drops Mask Guidelines In Most Public Places
Portland, Ore. — Following the CDC recommendations from earlier Thursday, Oregon Governor Kate Brown issued a video statement late Thursday afternoon announcing the change in her policy.
Below is a transcript of the video:
Today the CDC issued new guidance for lifting mask and social distancing requirements for
fully-vaccinated individuals. It is yet another sign that, if we all continue to do our part, the
pandemic is coming closer to an end.
Starting today, Oregon will be following this guidance, which only applies to fully-vaccinated
individuals. That means Oregonians who are fully-vaccinated no longer need to wear masks or
social distance in most public spaces.
The CDC has outlined a few exceptions, such as public transportation, hospitals and health care
clinics, correctional facilities, and long-term care facilities. Oregon will continue to require
individuals to remain masked and distanced in these circumstances. Immuno-compromised
people should continue to follow the recommendations of their health care provider when it
comes to personal protective measures. Nothing is changing for schools this school year, and I
expect education staff and students to continue to wear masks and physically distance, as
outlined in our Ready Schools, Safe Learners guidance.
In the coming days, the Oregon Health Authority will be providing updated guidance for
businesses, employers, and others to allow the option of lifting mask and physical distancing
requirements after verifying vaccination status. Some businesses may prefer to simply continue
operating under the current guidance for now, rather than worrying about verifying vaccination
status, and that’s fine.
Oregonians now have a choice of how to protect themselves and others from COVID-19: either
get vaccinated, or continue wearing a mask and following physical distancing requirements.
The new CDC guidance makes clear that vaccines are the best tool to protect yourself, and
everyone around you. Vaccines are also the fastest way to get back to doing the things we all
love, and to returning to a sense of normalcy.
If you’re already vaccinated, thank you. I encourage you to help a friend or loved one make their
appointment. If you have questions about vaccines, that’s totally normal. Call your health care
provider to get your questions answered, or visit covidvaccine.oregon.gov for great resources.
We are one step closer to putting this pandemic behind us. Thank you, Oregon, for continuing to
get vaccinated. Keep it up. And stay safe out there.